Piers Morgan gets slammed on Twitter over comment about 'emasculated' James Bond actor holding his baby

Piers Morgan took a shot at James Bond actor Daniel Craig on Twitter and it did not go over well with fans.

On Monday, Morgan tweeted a picture of Craig walking the streets while carrying his baby in a papoose calling the moment “emasculating” for someone who portrays super-spy 007.

“Oh 007 .. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond."

Users were quick to jump on Morgan for suggesting that a man carrying his child, regardless of the method with which he chooses to carry the kid, is emasculating.

Men reacted by posting images of themselves carrying their children in papooses and chastising Morgan for his views on the matter.

“What an excuse for a man you are,” one user wrote.

“Does @Piersmorgan have any redeeming qualities? Seriously,” another asked.

“Of course James Bond would use a papoose. Bond needs to be hands free to fight evil and punch your face,” someone else noted.

Even “Avengers” star Chris Evans weighed in saying, “You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Morgan, however, has been very vocal with his critics on social media, arguing that his issue is not with a man carrying a child but with papooses.

“He’s not carrying it, that’s my point. He’s using an emasculating papoose. James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies,” he said.

“I just hate papooses. I know the shrieking Twitter mob is trying to bully me into liking them - but they will fail in their mission,” he continued in a later tweet.

Morgan did, however, soften a bit at the concept of a papoose after someone photoshopped his face in one being carried by Donald Trump.

“OK,” he wrote. “Now I get it.”