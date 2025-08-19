Pierce Brosnan would consider James Bond return if director had 'something up his sleeve'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pierce Brosnan wouldn't be opposed to returning to the James Bond franchise after Denis Villeneuve signed onto the project.

Brosnan had a good sense of humor about the topic, telling the Radio Times: "I don’t think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond, but if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve I would look at it in a heartbeat."

"Why not? It’s great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics… who knows?"

Brosnan portrayed a version of 007 from 1995 until 2002. He starred in four total films – "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "The World Is Not Enough" and "Die Another Day."

The actor admitted he and his wife have been on the lookout for Amazon's big reveal ever since the streamer took over full creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family in February. Amazon initially acquired the distribution rights to the Bond films in 2022 after purchasing MGM.

"I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond," Brosnan revealed. "There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight."

While there may be a handful of great candidates, Brosnan's "The Thursday Murder Club" co-star Helen Mirren insisted 007 "has to be a guy."

"I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy," she told Saga magazine. "You can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

Robert Davi, who played the villain Franz Sanchez in the 1989 James Bond film "License to Kill," said he hopes the franchise does not go "woke" now that Amazon has creative control, in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I hope it doesn't," Davi said in February.

"You know, I was very close to 'Cubby' Broccoli and his wife, Dana, and the legacy... And they were, as far as I'm concerned, they were Ronald Reagan conservatives and wonderful people. And you know, I think if we succumb to every fad – especially one that's not based on total science – it's a little frightening."

