Pete Davidson moves out of home he shared with his mother

Pete Davidson has moved out of his mother's home.

The "Saturday Night Live" actor, 27, has famously lived with his mother in the Staten Island borough of New York City for some time now and has poked fun at himself a number of times. They own the house together.

However, he recently revealed he's now living on his own.

Last week, TikTok user @ddanidoubledd shared a video chat with Davidson in which the "SNL" star was asked about mental health. The star paused to unlock the door to his new home before answering.

"I just moved out of my mom's house," he said. "I'm fully out, I got a pad."

The comedian confirmed roughly two years ago that he and his mother went in on a house together.

He said at the time that he called the basement his "man cave," but "the Mulaneys [comedian John Mulaney and his wife Annamarie] told me that if I call it that, they will no longer be my friend."

"So now I call it ‘the’ Basement, like ‘the’ Ohio State University."

"It’s the ‘the’ that’s important," he clarified as the audience laughed.

Davidson's semi-autobiographical film "The King of Staten Island" also features his character living with his mother, played by Marisa Tomei.

Citing real estate records, the New York Post's Page Six reported that Davidson and his mother paid a whopping $4.5 million for the mansion, which includes a private master wing and high-end kitchen.

In Feb. 2021, Davidson revealed on "SNL" that he was looking to move out.

"I like the pandemic Valentine's [Day] because it's the first time being alone wasn't my fault," he joked during the "Weekend Update" segment. "I spent the night eating chocolates and watching a movie with my mom, which is why I'm officially moving out of the house. One of us has to go."

He added: "My mom is a lot like this show -- no matter what I do, I'm never asked to leave. Also, they're both really old and noticeably fatigued."

Davidson said he planned to stay in Staten Island and joked that he'll have to find an extravagant way to raise money to buy a new home.

