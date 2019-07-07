Pete Davidson spends Fourth of July with Judd Apatow, 'Avengers' star Chris Evans

“SNL” star Pete Davidson held a star-studded Fourth of July bash at his mom’s Staten Island home — where he’s been living after his breakup with Ariana Grande.

We’re told guests included Judd Apatow, comic John Mulaney, Bel Powley, Douglas Booth and even “Captain America” himself, Chris Evans.

We hear that Davidson lit numerous sparklers and was a top-notch host. “Pete was so nice,” said a partygoer. “He was running around the house, DJ’ing, showing off his T-shirt collection, joking around, playing with the kids and talking with the grandparents.”

Also at the party for guests’ amusement were a bouncy house and a Slip ’n’ Slide, plus plenty of food.

Following his split with Grande, Davidson moved back in with his mom: In April, he bought his mother a $1.3 million home where he lives in the basement.

He’s explained on “The Tonight Show,” “I live with my mom, kinda, so I have like a basement that’s like mine, that’s like an apartment. So I live underneath her. I’m getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it . . . mine.”

He added: “I was calling it the Man Cave, but the Mulaneys told me if I call it that, they would no longer be my friend.

Now I call it the Basement — like the Ohio State University. It means something . . . It’s the ‘the’ that’s important.” Davidson is currently filming an untitled comedy with Apatow on Staten Island about his upbringing, co-starring Marisa Tomei.

