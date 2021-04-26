Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor confirm relationship in new PDA-filled pics

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor are officially a couple.

The "Saturday Night Live" star, 27, and the "Bridgerton" actress, 26, confirmed their relationship in new PDA-filled pics published by the Daily Mail. They were spotted out in Stoke-on-Trent, England, on Sunday.

Dynevor and Davidson were photographed on a walk together through the countryside where they embraced each other and laughed.

Dynevor was dressed casually in gray sweatpants, a jean jacket, and a baseball cap. Davidson donned blue sweatpants, a green hoodie, and Jordan sneakers.

They were also snapped going into a grocery store together masked up.

In early April, the comedian hinted he was dating the British star. During a Zoom call with Marquette University students, Davidson implied that he has a new love interest.

When asked to name his celebrity crush, Davidson responded, "I’m with my celebrity crush."

"That is all I can speak on," he added with a smile.

In March, Davidson and Dynevor were reportedly spotted in both England and Brooklyn, New York because the actress was filming a guest spot on "Younger."

"It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together," said a witness who allegedly saw them holding hands.

Davidson has a long list of exes including model Kaia Gerber, pop star Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale and Larry David's daughter Cazzie David.

Dynevor is currently filming the second season of "Bridgerton" in England.