Pete Davidson talks Kaia Gerber romance, possible rehab stint on 'SNL'

Pete Davidson is spilling the beans.

The 26-year-old comedian stopped by the "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live" to address his relationship with model Kaia Gerber, as well as a possible visit to rehab.

When asked whether he's dating anyone, Davidson expressed frustration at the public backlash to his romance with 18-year-old Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford.

"Yeah and it's not fair Colin," said Davidson, referring to 'SNL' star Colin Jost's relationship with Scarlett Johansson. "You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, you know? But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat."

"If I'm your type of guy that your daughter -- or mother-- is into, then trust me, I'm the best-case scenario," he explained. "There are a million guys who look like me, and I'm the only one with a job. It's like me or Tyga."

Davidson has been romantically linked to several celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Larry David's daughter Cazzie.

When asked about his holiday plans, Davidson said "Oh, I'm going on a little 'vacation,'" using air quotes.

"Why did you put it in quotes?" Asked Jost, 37.

"Oh you know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it and they take your phone and shoelaces and you have roommates but it still costs like 100 grand," said Davidson.

Jost then explained to Davidson that a lot of people care about him, which Davidson laughed off, noting he receives negative backlash on Twitter.

Earlier this month it was reported that Davidson requires fans to sign a $1 million NDA before attending his standup shows, restricting viewers from posting opinions or critiques about the show online.