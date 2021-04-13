Pete Davidson hints he's dating 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor

Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed he's dating "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor.

During a Zoom call with Marquette University students on Sunday, the "Saturday Night Live" cast member hinted that he has a new love interest.

When asked to name his celebrity crush, Davidson responded, "I’m with my celebrity crush."

"That is all I can speak on," he added with a smile.

PETE DAVIDSON MOVES OUT OF HOME HE SHARED WITH HIS MOTHER

Dating rumors began in early April between Davidson, 27, and Dynevor, 25. Page Six, citing sources, reported the couple is "not too serious" because she's currently in the U.K. filming Season 2 of the smash-hit Netflix series.

In March, Davidson and Dynevor were reportedly spotted in both England and Brooklyn, New York because the actress was filming a guest spot on "Younger."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together," said a witness who allegedly saw them holding hands.

Davidson has a long list of exes including model Kaia Gerber, pop star Ariana Grande, actress Kate Beckinsale and Larry David's daughter Cazzie David.

David detailed their public breakup in her book of essays, "No One Asked for This."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was a really pivotal moment in my life," Cazzie told Los Angeles Times. "And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."