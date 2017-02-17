PETA Goes After Leonardo DiCaprio, See Taylor Swift’s Throwback Video

PETA is slamming actor Leonardo DiCaprio over filming scenes with a trained chimpanzee in his latest film, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” More than 40,000 angry fans have signed a petition, blasting the star over "animal cruelty."

Taylor Swift’s adorable throwback Christmas video of her 4-year-old self will make you go “aww!” See it for yourself here.

Just like Mariah Carey, Cindy Crawford is heating up the holiday season by sporting an itsy bitsy bikini. At age 47, the supermodel still knows how to make heads turn.

Who is that mysterious blonde shopping in Los Angeles? Why it’s Amanda Bynes.

Actress Zoe Saldana has a thing for breasts. “I wouldn’t mind buying myself a pair before I die,” says the 35-year-old, who is Lucky Magazine’s February 2014 cover girl.

isn’t the only one considering revisiting a classic. Actor Keanu Reeves is “open” to a “Bill & Ted” sequel. Excellent!

In the televised documentary, “I Am Britney Jean,” the pop star was very candid about doing the deed. “I love sex,” said the 32-year-old. “I think sex is great. But I feel a little different about it now that I’m older. Sometimes I feel like I’m 20 and then sometimes I feel like I’m 50.”

As part of their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand taking place in 2014, Duchess Kate Middleton and husband Prince William have been invited to Sydney’s Royal Randwick racecourse during their 10-day stop. No word if Prince George will go off to the races…yet.

Miley Cyrus takes a break from twerking to bring you this.

Baby North West is having the most stylish Christmas ever. It helps to have parents like and .