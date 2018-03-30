Pep It Up With Pesto!

Summertime sizzles with this delicious and nutritious meal from The Ultimate New York Body Plan that will scintillate your taste buds and do wonders for your waistline. The best part? In less that 30 minutes you'll be sitting down to eat!

• Arugula Almond Pesto

Drizzled over roasted striped bass and paired with oven-roasted tomatoes and sautéed broccoli with garlic, this savory pesto sauce dresses up any summer meal. Mixed berries with fresh mint for dessert tops off this delightful treat.

Ingredients:

1 1/3 cups packed fresh arugula leaves

1/3 cup packed fresh flat leaf parsley leaves

½ cup packed spinach leaves

2 tablespoons blanched almonds, toasted

1 large garlic clove, smashed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt and pepper

Method:

Place the arugula, parsley, spinach, almonds, and garlic, in a blender or food process until blended. Process until finely minced. Add the oil and process until blended.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Makes about ¾ cup