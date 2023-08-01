Expand / Collapse search
'Pee-wee Herman' star Paul Reubens dead at 70, 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud passed away at 25

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Paul Reubens dressed as Pee-wee Herman split Angus Cloud in a dark green tuxedo

Actor Paul Reubens passed away on July 30 after a battle with cancer, while Angus Cloud passed away July 31, days after he laid his late father to rest. (NBC NewsWire/Mike Marsland/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dead at 70. Continue reading here…

GONE TOO SOON - 'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25: 'An incredible human' Continue reading here…

photo of Janet Gardner with band Vixen split a selfie of her as a dental hygienist

Now a dental hygienist, Janet Gardner recounted her days with Vixen to Fox News Digital. (Getty Images/Janet Gardner)

CRAZY TRAIN - Former Vixen singer Janet Gardner, now a dental hygienist, recalls Ozzy Osbourne tour during ‘80s metal fame. Continue reading here…

MOM'S MESSAGE - Sinéad O'Connor instructed her kids on what to do if she died years before her sudden passing. Continue reading here…

‘COST’NER OF MARRIAGE - Kevin Costner's divorce battle amid 'ironclad' prenup: Why celeb premarital agreements are contested. Continue reading here…

Randy Meisner playing with The Eagles on stage

Despite achieving international fame, Randy Meisner struggled throughout his life. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images)

'TAKE IT TO THE LIMIT' - The Eagles' Randy Meisner fought with band mates, rejected fame and lost wife in freak accident before death. Continue reading here…

‘I’M SCARED TO DEATH' - Tim McGraw reveals the one thing he won’t do at his concerts. Continue reading here…

Cardi B gets splashed with beverage, Cardi B reacts, Cardi B winds up to throw microphone

Cardi B was irate and hurled her microphone at her Las Vegas audience after getting drenched by a fans beverage. (@_andreaarojas, Andrea Rojas/POP NATION/TMX )

CONCERT CRAZINESS - Cardi B hurls microphone at fan during Vegas concert after being splashed by drink. Continue reading here…

WORKING 9 TO 5 - Seann William Scott's breakout 'American Pie' role only earned him $8,000, worked at the zoo after film. Continue reading here…

‘SOMETIMES YOU FEEL SO HELPLESS’ - Mandy Moore reveals that her son Gus, 2, has Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome. Continue reading here…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

