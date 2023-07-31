'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25: 'An incredible human'

"Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud has died, his family said. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the actor's family told Fox News Digital in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continued.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement concluded.

Cloud rose to fame for his breakout role in the HBO series, "Euphoria." He starred as Fezco – a high school dropout and drug dealer – on the series, which premiered in 2019.

According to Variety, the third season of the show has not yet started production.

In 2022, Cloud attended Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood event where he recalled being "plucked off the street" for the role in "Euphoria."

"I was with some friends," Cloud said of the encounter. "We were just hanging out."

He added, "It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy. You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me."

Jennifer Venditti, "Euphoria" casting director, told the outlet that Cloud did not get enough credit for his role.

"People think, ‘Oh, he just shows up. He’s just this lazy stoner.’ Angus doesn’t get enough credit," she told the outlet at the event in 2022.

The Sam Levinson series also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Dominic Fike, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow.

Cloud also starred in "North Hollywood" in 2021 and "The Line" in 2023.