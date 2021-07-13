Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

‘Peaky Blinders’ actor died after being sent home from hospital: report

Toby Kirkup was diagnosed with gastritis but discharged and died at home

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

"Peaky Blinders" star Toby Kirkup died last summer after being sent home from the hospital with chest pain, a court in England heard this week.

CHARLIE ROBINSON, BEST KNOWN AS MAC ON ‘NIGHT COURT’, DEAD AT 75

Kirkup, who was 48 years old at the time of his death, experienced chest pains and a tingling sensation in his arms before being admitted to the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on Aug. 29 and dying alone at his home, the Daily Mail reported.

HOW JOHN TRAVOLTA HAS BEEN DEALING WITH HEARTBREAK FOLLOWING KELLY PRESTON'S DEATH

The court heard that he was diagnosed with gastritis — defined by the Mayo Clinic as inflammation in his stomach lining — and was sent home, where he suffered cardiac arrest and vomiting.

While a post-mortem report at the time stated that he died of natural causes, his family requested that the coroner examine his body. They also questioned the medical care he received.

CHICK VENNERA, ‘GOLDEN GIRLS’ AND ‘ANIMANIACS’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 74

Another hearing is set to take place on Sept. 30.

Kirkup previously struggled with drug and alcohol issues but had a substantial career as a police sergeant in "Peaky Blinders," which wrapped its final season in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also appeared on ITV’s "Emmerdale."

This story first appeared in Page Six. 

On Our Radar