Paulina Rubio’s “Precious Gift”

New mom Paulina Rubio isn't trying to hide her happiness over her new baby boy.

"I am holding in my arms the most wonderful, precious gift I have ever received!" twitted the “Dame Otra Tequila” singer, in Spanish.

Rubio gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Miami on Monday morning. He weighed almost eight pounds, according to gossip website Celestrellas.

La Chica Dorada’s newborn is named Nicolás Nájera Rubio after her hubby, Nicolás. Although Celestrellashad written that the Mexican star planned to give birth in a tub at home, the same site reported that, due to last-minute complications, Paulina was hospitalized and had a C-section early Monday morning.

The singer's mother, Mexican telenovela actress Susana Dosamantes ("Eva Luna"), father Enrique and brother Enrique Jr. flew in from México to be with Paulina and her new bundle of joy.

