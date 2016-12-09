Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update January 4, 2017

Paulina Rubio’s “Precious Gift”

By Reporter Alexandra J. Gratereaux, | Fox News

New mom Paulina Rubio isn't trying to hide her happiness over her new baby boy.

"I am holding in my arms the most wonderful, precious gift I have ever received!" twitted the “Dame Otra Tequila” singer, in Spanish.

Rubio gave birth to a healthy baby boy in Miami on Monday morning. He weighed almost eight pounds, according to gossip website Celestrellas.

La Chica Dorada’s newborn  is named Nicolás Nájera Rubio after her hubby, Nicolás. Although Celestrellashad written that the Mexican star planned to give birth in a tub at home, the same site reported that, due to last-minute complications, Paulina was hospitalized and had a C-section early Monday morning.

The singer's mother, Mexican telenovela actress Susana Dosamantes ("Eva Luna"), father Enrique and brother Enrique Jr. flew in from México to be with Paulina and her new bundle of joy.

More On This...

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino
Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino

   