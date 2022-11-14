Paulina Porizkova opens up about Ric Ocasek’s death: 'I just don't know how to go on'

Paulina Porizkova got candid in a new interview, detailing her dark journey after the death of Ric Ocasek, her ex-husband.

The model admitted that she wanted to die following Ocasek's 2019 death from heart disease.

"I mean, how many people wouldn’t [think about it], you know?" the model told Page Six.

"It’s not even so much that I thought about how to kill myself or when to kill myself; it was just that feeling of, ‘I just don’t know how to go on. I can’t do this anymore. … I just want to go away. I can’t bear waking up tomorrow morning, being the same person with the same feelings. I can’t carry it anymore.'"

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SHARES NUDE PHOTO AS SHE HITS BACK AT HER CRITICS: ‘I FINALLY GET TO DO ME’

Ocasek died in 2019 from heart disease worsened by emphysema. They shared two sons, and Porizkova had announced the couple’s separation the previous year.

The pair jointly announced their separation in May 2018.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last year, Porizkova alleged that Ocasek had been controlling.

"He didn’t want me to do anything," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit veteran told Amanda de Cadenet on her podcast. "He didn’t want me to go anywhere. He wanted me to be within his circles at all times. I was his sole emotional provider for everything, and I confused that with love."

The star admitted in the podcast she was devastated to learn after his death that Ocasek had cut her out of his will.

"It’s a betrayal," she said. "It’s a betrayal of my trust and my love and everything I put into him for years and years and years. And I have no way of knowing what possessed him to do this."