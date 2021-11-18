Paulina Porizkova shares nude photo as she hits back at her critics: ‘I finally get to do ME’

Paulina Porizkova is standing her ground in the face of criticism.

The supermodel widow of Ric Ocasek isn’t at all a stranger to sharing risqué photos of herself on social media – really as a means of standing up to the stigma that aging women can’t flaunt their stuff.

However, the swimsuit model doubled down on tabling such a notion on Thursday in response to one social user who told her she focuses "way too much" on herself and her physical features.

"I’m 56, and living my best life. After a lifetime spent taking care of others, I finally get to do ME," she exclaimed in the caption of a nude and censored photo baring all.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA’S ‘FRONTAL NUDE’ VOGUE COVER WAS UNRETOUCHED: ‘FIGURED WE’D HAVE A PAGE OR TWO IN THE BACK’

"I post bikini and nude photos because I finally feel good in my skin. I don’t do this for compliments or likes. (Although they are very nice indeed)," Porizkova continued. "I’m doing it because you see thousands of images of younger women in the same situations. That’s what you’re used to seeing. No one tells them to put their clothes on."

Added the Vogue cover model: "An older woman is allowed wisdom, humor, patience – but not sensuality. Not sexiness. This is a major societal taboo which is precisely why I post what I post."

RIC OCASEK CUT ESTRANGED WIFE PAULINA PORIZKOVA OUT OF WILL: 'SHE HAS ABANDONED ME'

The response garnered quite the reaction from some of Porizkova’s industry friends, including Lisa Rinna and Helena Christensen.

"You. Go. Girl," Rinna commented, with Christensen adding, "And I love you."

In May, Porizkova appeared "frontal nude" on an unretouched cover of Vogue CS.

Porizkova made her Sports Illustrated debut in 1983 at age 17. The following year, she graced the cover and appeared in the publication six more times. She was also featured in the magazine in 2018, where she posed nude for a special feature about female empowerment.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA SAYS SHE STILL CRIES ‘ALMOST EVERY DAY’ OVER RIC OCASEK’S DEATH

She followed that up a year later when she was featured in the 2019 Swimsuit issue, which was published completely unretouched. Porizkova said on "Good Morning America" at the time that when she was made aware of the magazine's plan she was afraid to do it, but after thinking about it, she decided she was happy with the way she looks.

"When MJ [Day, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor] sent me the pictures she was like, 'So we're not going to do any retouching, just like on the minor, minor things like moles and stuff,'" she explained. "I was like 'gulp,' and it's like well, I look good for 54."

Meanwhile, Day told the morning show that she was proud to feature Porizkova in the magazine because she's "outspoken and honest and she really is an advocate for ageism, which I think is a really important topic to address… Because beauty doesn't end at 30. Beauty doesn't end at 40."

Porizkova said at the time that she was "going to give a lot of credit to MJ Day from Sports Illustrated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When she got into her position she really started expanding the notion in Sports Illustrated -- that's where people go to see beautiful young women -- and she really started expanding the idea that it's not just models size 2 to 4 that are pretty, but hey, they could be size 10 to 20," she added.