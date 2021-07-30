Paulina Porizkova poses in skimpy bikini, denounces pressure to 'combat age'

Paulina Porizkova is one of the most outspoken people on social media fighting back against the pressure on women not to age.

The model, 56, took to Instagram on Thursday and penned a lengthy post about how phrases such as "reverse aging" and "anti [aging]" are harmful because they're not possible to do.

"Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti age. None of this is possible," she mused. "Yet, if you do an internet search on aging, this is what you’ll get. Pills, potions and workouts to fight the aging process.

You know what the only way to stop aging? Dying."

Porizkova reasoned while posing in a gold bikini, "I do not want to fight myself everyday for the rest of my life. But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of the shame that is heaped on women for daring to age."

"I can’t change the world alone, but if you feel like I do, there are these some amazing women here on IG that I get inspired by everyday. There are many many more, and inspirations for all different reasons, but for now I’m just picking those who are accepting their aging and making it beautiful," she concluded.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star has previously said she's not one to partake in cosmetic procedures such as Botox and fillers but she's open to noninvasive measures such as lasers.

Porizkova has done EmSculpt, a machine that tightens skin, and plasma pen treatments.

"When I was 14 and terribly bullied in school, I though it was because I was so ugly. That is what I was told. I was told I looked like a moose, a plucked chicken, a drunken giraffe and a dirty communist," the Czechoslovakian-born beauty previously explained on social media.

Porizkova reasoned that she became "a model [because] of what other women were supposed to aspire to look like."

"I wanted desperately to fit in. But soon I was rewarded for exactly the parts of me I thought I hated. And that taught me an invaluable lesson," she wrote. "I hadn’t changed. People’s opinions had."