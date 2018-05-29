Patriots owner Robert Kraft helps save Kevin Hart show-goer who collapsed during set

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped save a man who collapsed Saturday night at a Kevin Hart performance at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ.

Scores of security guards were scanning the crowd to make sure no one was recording the comic’s stand-up act, but they didn’t see the man fall to the floor.

Kraft was sitting next to “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams, radio personality Angie Martinez, Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin and Joey Morrissey, who is opening the HQ nightclub at Ocean Resort Casino in AC on June 28.

“The man seemed to be having a seizure and was frothing at the mouth,” a source told me. “Kraft helped him up and summoned security, who took him out on a stretcher.”

When Kraft and the other celebs went backstage after the show, the man was in a dressing room, fully recovered, eating a chicken wing.

