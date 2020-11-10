Patrick Swayze's widow says actor 'had to fight for' his role in 'Ghost'

"Ghost" is one of Patrick Swayze's most notable roles, but it wasn't an easy sell when it came to earning the part.

The late actor's widow, Lisa Niemi, told Yahoo Entertainment that her husband "had to fight for that role," which eventually earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

The story follows Swayze's Sam Wheat who lives on as a ghost after he's killed by muggers. Sam then works to protect his girlfriend from danger.

The 1990 movie won two Oscars: one for Whoopi Goldberg's performance and a second for the screenplay. Three other nominations were earned, including best picture. Demi Moore, who also starred in the flick, was nominated for a Golden Globe as well.

While the movie turned out to be a hit, Swayze was reluctant to even read the script, according to Niemi.

"Patrick was always terrible about reading scripts," Niemi recalled to the outlet. “I kept begging him! I said, ‘You have to read this. You’re gonna love it.’”

Eventually, Niemi, who noted that he could play the "tough guy" with a "sensitive side," won her hubby over and he read the script.

"He read it all in one sitting; he came out with tears in his eyes, and said ‘I have to do this movie,'" she remembered.

However, the star had to prove himself right for the role, as action hit "Roadhouse" was currently defining his career.

"He totally won them over," Niemi said.

Additionally, the star's widow said he quite enjoyed working with Goldberg, who is now an EGOT winner, having won a Grammy, Tony and Daytime Emmy in addition to her Oscar.

"He loved working with Whoopi, they were like peas in a pod," she recollected. "He had seen Whoopi way back in New York when they did these late-night shows on Broadway. He said 'My gosh, she is so talented.'"

Niemi revealed that the studio was considering casting Tina Turner and Oprah Winfrey for the role because of Goldberg's background as a comedian, Swayze, however, suggested they "give her a shot."

She added: "He adored her."

Swayze passed away on September 2009 at age 57 from pancreatic cancer.