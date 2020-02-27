Anti-Trump actress Patricia Arquette calls for 'economic shutdown' to disrupt GDP for a day

Actress Patricia Arquette called on her Instagram followers over last weekend to spread the word about an "economic shutdown" effort scheduled for March 2.

"March 2 there is an economic shut down [sic] action," Arquette captioned the post. "Don't purchase anything on this day."

Arquette added the hashtag #RESIST, an apparent shoutout to the anti-Trump resistance movement.

PATRICIA ARQUETTE FEARS WAR, URGES EVERYONE TO 'VOTE IN 2020' DURING GOLDEN GLOBES ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

Arquette posted images of tweets, which described the shutdown as a way to create a "1-day ripple in the US GDP." That same Twitter user said in another post: "Our goal is $238.2. billion the equivalent to one day of the US GDP."

It's unclear who that person is but their bio claims "Ret. Federal Reserve Board." Arquette appeared to see the economic shutdown information after musician David Crosby retweeted that user.

Earlier this year, Arquette described President Trump as a "threat to mankind" and used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to warn about the president. She was also one of many celebrities to denounce Trump after he ordered a drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Arquette, who won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie, accused Trump of tweeting "out a threat" and then shared her fear of the country's grim future. Her fears included "young people risking their lives traveling across the world" and parents "not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids' heads."

She also told people to vote in the upcoming elections.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.