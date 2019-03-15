Paris Jackson says it’s ‘not my role’ to defend father Michael Jackson after ‘Leaving Neverland’ backlash

Paris Jackson tweeted that it was not her “role” to defend father Michael Jackson following the backlash from the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

Jackson, 20, appeared to be responding to a social media user, who pointed out that she hasn’t spoken out about the documentary and remarked “tabloids are mad they need to provoke you.”

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj [Jackson, Paris’ second cousin] is doing a perfect job on his own. And I support him. But that’s not my role. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” Jackson wrote.

Paris Jackson is Michael Jackson’s second-born child and only daughter. His other children are Michael J. Jackson, Jr. and Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II.

The explosive documentary “Leaving Neverland” detailed how Wade Robson, James Safechuck and their families came to know and trust the “Thriller” singer at the height of his fame in the 1980s and early 1990s. The two men alleged Jackson sexually abused them as children. Before his 2009 death, the singer denied similar and repeated allegations against him.

Jackson's family and estate have denounced the documentary and HBO’s decision to air it, claiming it spreads falsehoods about a man not alive to defend himself. The co-executors of the Jackson estate announced weeks before the HBO debut of "Leaving Neverland" that they would sue the network, claiming that the airing of the documentary would "constitute a breach of a non-disparagement clause from a previous contract," Entertainment Weekly reported.

