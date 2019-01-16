Paris Jackson speaks out following reports she's seeking treatment: 'I am happy and healthy'

Paris Jackson is speaking out following reports she's seeking treatment for her emotional health.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, went on Instagram where she seemingly addressed the news.

"The media is exaggerating per usual.. yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!" she captioned a photo of herself sitting alongside her pup.

The model-singer went on to reveal that her band — The Sound Flowers — has "some new music" coming out that they are "stoked to share" with fans.

"Hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things," Jackson added. "I’ll be back soon!! xxox 🌻♥️"

On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight, citing a source, reported that Jackson "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health."

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan," the insider added.