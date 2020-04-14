Paris Jackson to star as Jesus in upcoming movie alongside Bella Thorne

Paris Jackson is taking on a new role.

The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will play Jesus in the upcoming movie "Habit," which has already filmed and is currently in the post-production phase, as outlined on IMDb.

Per People magazine, Jackson's role as Jesus was not previously announced and further details of her role have yet to be announced.

The film was directed by Janell Shirtcliff and written by Suki Kaiser.

Bella Thorne will appear alongside Jackson as a woman with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun to escape a violent drug deal, People reported.

The outlet also reported that the film is based on a story created by Shirtcliff and Libby Mintz. Mintz has a role in the movie as well, per IMDb.

Singer Josie Ho is also part of the cast, and Entertainment Weekly reports that musicians Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart will also appear, as will model Andreja Pejic.

The movie's release date has not been announced.

Jackson has had a limited acting career thus far, most notably appearing in several episodes of the series "Star" and in the film "Gringo." She's also appeared in a 30 Seconds to Mars music video for the song "Rescue Me."

Jackson is also following in her father's musical footsteps and performs as part of a band called the Soundflowers, which makes folk-rock music, according to Billboard.

Silver Heart Productions did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.