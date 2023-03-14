Expand / Collapse search
Lindsay Lohan announces she's pregnant with first child

The 36-year-old 'Parent Trap' actress married husband Bader Shammas last year

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Lindsay Lohan is expecting a baby.

The "Mean Girls" star made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday morning, with a picture of a white onesie with the words "Coming soon…" printed on it. 

This will be Lohan's first child. 

"We are blessed and excited!" the 36-year-old, who married Bader Shammas last year, captioned the post. 

