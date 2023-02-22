Paris Hilton reveals her baby boy's name and the meaning behind it

Paris Hilton has revealed the name of her first child.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Hilton announced that she and husband Carter Reum named their son Phoenix.

"We plan to name him Phoenix. A name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," Hilton began.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points but more important, it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future."

She continued: "So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum and Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world."

Paris' announcement was a voice-over of her reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, "Paris: The Memoir," which releases in March.

Hilton and Reum announced the birth of Phoenix in a social media post at the end of last month. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hilton revealed that she kept the birth of her first child a secret from the world and her family.

"My entire life has been so public," she explained. "I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

Hilton shared that her family knew about the surrogate birth moments before she shared her social media post. The "Simple Life" star, 41, went to extreme measures to keep the birth a secret.

Hilton wore a brunette wig to the hospital and checked in under an alias. As for things at home, she told her staff that she was painting a room in the house, which led them to being away from home for two days.

