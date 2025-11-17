Paris Hilton confronts rumors Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for Epstein

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paris Hilton addressed the claim she was once recruited for Jeffrey Epstein by his right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, for the first time in years.

Hilton, now 44, allegedly caught the eye of Maxwell when she was just 19 years old.

"I don’t even remember ever meeting her," Hilton told The Times.

"I’m such a good clickbait name," she added.

The claim that Hilton was recruited by Maxwell first surfaced in the 2020 docuseries, "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein." Maxwell's former acquaintance Christopher Mason recalled hearing about her alleged intent to recruit Hilton from a friend.

"A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, ‘Oh my God, who’s that?’ and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl," Mason said in the series, according to Rolling Stone. "And she said, ‘Do you know her?’ My friend said, ‘Yes, she’s called Paris Hilton.’ And Ghislaine said, ‘God, she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?'"

A photo of Hilton, Maxwell and President Donald Trump talking at the 2000 Anand Jon Fashion Show was then shown in the docuseries.

"The rumors were, Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey," Mason added. "At the time, it seemed a bit naughty."

Epstein pleaded guilty to two prostitution-related charges in 2008. He served 13 months behind bars as part of a non-prosecution agreement.

The late financier was arrested again on July 6, 2019. He was accused of recruiting minors and transporting them to engage in commercial sex acts. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

After being denied bail, Epstein was found dead in his cell.

His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner.

