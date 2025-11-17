Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton confronts rumors Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for Epstein

Socialite Paris Hilton says she doesn't remember meeting Ghislaine Maxwell despite 2020 docuseries allegations about Epstein recruitment attempt

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Paris Hilton lobbying Congress to pass 'Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act' Video

Paris Hilton lobbying Congress to pass 'Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act'

Entrepreneur Paris Hilton spoke with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade to discuss what led her to advocate for reform in residential youth facilities and how her experiences shaped the ongoing quest for accountability. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Paris Hilton addressed the claim she was once recruited for Jeffrey Epstein by his right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, for the first time in years.

Hilton, now 44, allegedly caught the eye of Maxwell when she was just 19 years old.

"I don’t even remember ever meeting her," Hilton told The Times.

"I’m such a good clickbait name," she added.

PRINCE ANDREW ACCUSER VIRGINIA GIUFFRE FEARED SHE WOULD 'DIE A SEX SLAVE' IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN TRAFFICKING RING

A photo of Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton shut down claims she was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA)

The claim that Hilton was recruited by Maxwell first surfaced in the 2020 docuseries, "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein." Maxwell's former acquaintance Christopher Mason recalled hearing about her alleged intent to recruit Hilton from a friend.

"A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, ‘Oh my God, who’s that?’ and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl," Mason said in the series, according to Rolling Stone. "And she said, ‘Do you know her?’ My friend said, ‘Yes, she’s called Paris Hilton.’ And Ghislaine said, ‘God, she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?'"

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Paris Hilton talks with Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald Trump, Paris Hilton and Ghislaine Maxwell as they talk together at the Anand Jon Fashion Show on Sept. 18, 2000. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A photo of Hilton, Maxwell and President Donald Trump talking at the 2000 Anand Jon Fashion Show was then shown in the docuseries.

"The rumors were, Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey," Mason added. "At the time, it seemed a bit naughty."

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls in 2019. (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Epstein pleaded guilty to two prostitution-related charges in 2008. He served 13 months behind bars as part of a non-prosecution agreement.

Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in August 2019. (Rick Friedman/Corbis)

The late financier was arrested again on July 6, 2019. He was accused of recruiting minors and transporting them to engage in commercial sex acts. Epstein was charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

After being denied bail, Epstein was found dead in his cell.

His death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue