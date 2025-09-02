House Oversight Committee releases thousands of Epstein documents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee released a tranche of thousands of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case on Tuesday night.

The surprise file dump came ahead of an expected House-wide vote to formalize the committee's Epstein inquiry on Wednesday afternoon.

That vote, while largely symbolic, would also direct the House Oversight Committee to release the Epstein files sent by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Nearly 34,000 pages are being released that include the DOJ's interview with Ghislaine Maxwell and videos that appear to show the inside of Epstein's Palm Beach home.

The drop included law-enforcement videos that include taped interviews with survivors conducted during the 2005–06 Palm Beach investigation involving Epstein, as well as police body-camera and search footage.

The committee said the DOJ produced the files with victim identities protected, but Congress is now publishing the raw videos in a centralized repository.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed the DOJ in early August for all documents pertaining to its investigation of Epstein and Maxwell.

The subpoena was directed by a bipartisan vote during an unrelated House Oversight Committee hearing in late July.

"This is the most thorough investigation into Epstein and Maxwell to date, and we are getting results," Comer said during a House Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

"We have already deposed former Attorney General Bill Barr, the Department of Justice provided nearly 34,000 pages of documents and will produce more, which are being made public as we speak."

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee, claimed that some 97% of those documents were already public, however.

Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., said Democrats would continue to push for the unredacted files involving Epstein.

"We recognize that the Trump DOJ has every incentive to not comply," Lee told Fox News Digital. "That is, I imagine, a very small start, but we await the rest."?

Lee notes that the massive majority of the files released Tuesday had all previously been publicly released, "which means that the DOJ has fallen short."

The sudden release appears to be a bid to neutralize an effort by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., to force a vote on their own bill to make the DOJ release information on Epstein.

The bipartisan pair is spearheading what's known as a discharge petition — a rare procedural move that allows lawmakers to circumvent leadership if a majority of House members sign on.

Such a vote could put Republican lawmakers, who are also pushing for more transparency, in a difficult position, forced to decide between the political ramifications of bucking the vote or defying their own leaders.

Massie told Fox News Digital earlier this week he expected enough signatures to hit that threshold by the end of this week, however.

"I think there's a real good chance of that," he said.

But Comer said the committee was "way ahead" of Massie and Khanna's move.

"We're going to go beyond it. We're already getting the documents from the administration," Comer said. "I don't think [the discharge petition is] necessary at all."

In addition to deposing Barr and subpoenaing the DOJ, Comer's panel also sent subpoenas to former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, ex-FBI Director James Comey, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.