Adele shows off incredible weight loss on Halloween in Captain Hook costume

Adele showed off her impressive weight loss on Halloween in a Captain Hook costume.

Donning a form-fitting leopard ensemble, the pop singer displayed her new figure.

Adele boasted her voluminous, curly blonde hair and rocked thick, black eyeliner and bright red on her lids to complete the outfit.

ADELE EXPERTLY RAPS NICKI MINAJ, DANCES TO BEYONCE AT PARTY POST-DIVORCE ANNOUNCEMENT

The singer revealed her weight loss when she attended Drake’s birthday bash last week.

In an interview with Vogue in 2016, Adele spoke about her health regimen.

“I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight. Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes — which is a really big problem for me!” she shared.

DETAILS ABOUT ADELE’S SPLIT FROM SIMON KONECKI REVEALED: ‘IT JUST DIDN’T WORK OUT’