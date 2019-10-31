Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Padma Lakshmi shares Halloween throwback on Instagram

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 31Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Oct. 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Oct. 31 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Padma Lakshmi is getting in the Halloween spirit by sharing a throwback photo from college.

The 49-year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in an Egyptian-style costume with a blue shawl, white skirt and a golden snake headband.

The “Top Chef” host posed alongside her friend Kim, who donned a Tinkerbell outfit.

ARIANA GRANDE ROCKS 'TWILIGHT ZONE'-INSPIRED HALLOWEEN COSTUME

“This is me sophomore year in college with my girlfriend Kim. I made that Tinkerbell dress for her myself!” Lakshmi said in the caption.

“I had more time back then 😂,” Lakshmi added.

This, however, is not Lakshmi’s only Halloween-related post this month.

KYLIE JENNER ROCKS 'LITTLE MERMAID' COSTUME FOR HALLOWEEN: 'ARIEL GREW UP'

In mid-October, Lakshmi uploaded a photo with daughter, Krishna, 9, rocking “Maleficent”-themed costumes.

“On Thursdays we wear black 🕷🕷🕷 #spookyszn #littlehands #tbt #halloween,” Lakshmi captioned the photo.

The reality TV star also posted another throwback last week with Krishna — this time rocking witch costumes.

JENNIFER GARNER'S HALLOWEEN COSTUME IS A MAILBOX: 'GO FUNNY OVER SEXY'

“Casting spells together since 2010,” Lakshmi said in the caption.