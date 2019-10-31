Padma Lakshmi shares Halloween throwback on Instagram

Padma Lakshmi is getting in the Halloween spirit by sharing a throwback photo from college.

The 49-year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in an Egyptian-style costume with a blue shawl, white skirt and a golden snake headband.

The “Top Chef” host posed alongside her friend Kim, who donned a Tinkerbell outfit.

“This is me sophomore year in college with my girlfriend Kim. I made that Tinkerbell dress for her myself!” Lakshmi said in the caption.

“I had more time back then 😂,” Lakshmi added.

This, however, is not Lakshmi’s only Halloween-related post this month.

In mid-October, Lakshmi uploaded a photo with daughter, Krishna, 9, rocking “Maleficent”-themed costumes.

“On Thursdays we wear black 🕷🕷🕷 #spookyszn #littlehands #tbt #halloween,” Lakshmi captioned the photo.

The reality TV star also posted another throwback last week with Krishna — this time rocking witch costumes.

“Casting spells together since 2010,” Lakshmi said in the caption.