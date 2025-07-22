Ozzy Osbourne's legendary final performance raised a staggering $190M for worthy causes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert earlier this month raised around $190 million for several charities, according to multiple news outlets.

The rocker, who died Tuesday after battling a number of health issues, performed his final concert, "Back to the Beginning," July 5.

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, the event’s musical director, wrote on social media of the concert, "‘Back to the Beginning’ More than 190 million dollars will be donated to houses and hospitales [sic] for children. Boom. We set out to not just create the greatest day in the history of heavy metal," according to The Independent.

The proceeds will go to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice.

REMEMBERING OZZY OSBOURNE, THE ‘PRINCE OF DARKNESS’

"THANKYOU @ozzyosbourne for trusting me to be the Musical Director of the ‘Back To The Beginning’ show," he wrote on Instagram. "It was over a year of hard work but heavy metal was the music that made me love music and it was a labor of love. We raised a ton of money for a great cause and so many great musicians & bands & fans all over the world paid tribute to the ALL TIME greats."

Osbourne told The Independent in 2022, "I will get back on stage if it f----- kills me, because if I can’t do it then that’s what’s gonna happen anyway, I’m gonna f------ die. I love to see them audiences."

The charity concert was the highest-grossing of all time, according to Billboard.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Osbourne played with Black Sabbath during the Birmingham, U.K., and bands like Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and Gojira also performed.

The concert lasted around 10 hours and culminated with Osbourne singing with the original lineup of Black Sabbath while seated on a throne.

Osbourne struggled with his health in the last few years of his life and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The Black Sabbath frontman admitted he couldn't walk anymore on a Jan. 29 episode of his Sirius XM show, "Ozzy Speaks."

"I may be moaning about how I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me, and they didn’t make it," he said at the time.

In 2003, Osbourne was in a serious ATV accident when his quad flipped onto him while he was riding around his London estate.

In 2022, the "Mama I'm Coming Home" singer underwent surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. Ozzy's back problems likely stemmed from the all-terrain vehicle collision.

At the time, he underwent emergency surgery for "a broken collarbone (and) eight fractured ribs that were pinching crucial blood vessels and damaged vertebrae in his neck."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck," he told Classic Rock magazine in May 2022. "I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Osbourne and Morello for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.