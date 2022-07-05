Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne celebrate 40 years of marriage: ‘Happy Anniversary My Love’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are celebrating 40 years of marriage.

On Monday, the Black Sabbath singer took to Instagram and shared a throwback snap from their 1982 wedding in Maui, Hawaii.

"40 Years Ago Today!" the 73-year-old captioned the post. "Happy Anniversary My Love."

Sharon, 69, also took to social media with her own post to commemorate the special day.

"2022 is a special year for me," Sharon captioned in a photo of the pair holding hands. "It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x"

The couple first met when Sharon was 18 and Ozzy was 22. Her father, Don Arden, was managing Black Sabbath at the time. Ozzy was fired from the band in 1979 and Sharon began dating the rocker soon after, in addition to taking over as his full-time manager. They share three children: Aimée, 38, Kelly, 37, and Jack, 36.

They have weathered many storms through the years, including one notorious altercation when Ozzy was arrested for attempted murder after he tried strangling Sharon during a drug-fueled haze in 1989. He spent months in rehab following the incident, and she decided not to press charges.

The pair briefly split in 2016 after 33 years of marriage after reports surfaced that Ozzy had been unfaithful to his wife. However, they reconciled in September of that year.

In 2017, Ozzy opened up about his past infidelities.

"It’s a rock ‘n’ roll thing – you rock and you roll," he told Rolling Stone at the time. "You take the good with the bad. When I was a crazy f----r, I’m lucky she didn’t walk out."

"When I said, ‘Don’t get caught by your missus,’ I’m not proud of all that s—t," he continued. "I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a f---ing idiot I’ve been."

That same year, Sharon revealed what made her fall back in love with her husband.

"Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time," she reflected during an episode of "The Talk."

"And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again," she shared, adding that Ozzy was "trying so hard to be a better person." Sharon noted that he was "desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard."

"I just have a newfound love," she said. "And I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person."

Back in 2020, Jack told Fox News Digital what he believed had been the secret behind his parents’ lasting marriage.

"Man, I think it's because their lives are so intertwined," he explained at the time. "They're married, they share children together, they work together, they share interests, and so it's like this full 360. I'll joke to them and say like, 'You guys don't love each other. You're just horribly co-dependent,' because it's just like, one can't live without the other at this point. They're like one person."

