Ozzy Osbourne postpones U.K. and European tour due to flu, bronchitis

Ozzy Osbourne is having to take a break from the road.

The 70-year-old rocker became ill with the flu this week and now has been forced to postpone the U.K. and European leg of his No More Tours 2 tour. His team released a statement on Facebook on Tuesday regarding the news, noting the postponing was happening “on doctors’ orders.”

"This follows yesterday’s announcement that OSBOURNE was postponing the first four dates of the tour because of the flu. After seeing his physician again, OSBOURNE has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” read the statement.

Osbourne himself also released a personal statement to his fans about the situation.

"I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” he wrote. "It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.”

He went on to apologize to his fans, band and crew, promising the tour would eventually be completed.

"It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September,” he confirmed. "Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Back in October, Osbourne suffered from a staph infection in his hand, causing him to cancel several shows.