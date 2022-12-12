'Joker' director Todd Phillips releases first look of Joaquin Phoenix in 2024 sequel

Director and writer Todd Phillips shared the first look of Joaquin Phoenix as the crown prince of crime for the upcoming "Joker" sequel "Folie à Deux."

Philips revealed the image of Phoenix as the movie's anti-hero Arthur Fleck in an Instagram post over the weekend. The 48-year-old previously won an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2020 for his leading performance in the "Joker."

The "Joker" was a commercial success with a box-office revenue that exceeded over $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing rated R film.

"Day 1. Our boy. #joker," said Phillips in a caption of the post that shows an emaciated shirtless Fleck receiving a shave with his head tilted back towards a sink.

LADY GAGA CONFIRMS SHE WILL STAR IN 'JOKER' SEQUEL WITH JOAQUIN PHOENIX

Details surrounding the plot of the upcoming DC flick have not been revealed, but it has been confirmed that Lady Gaga will join the cast for the sequel.

Gaga, 36, announced in August that she will appear in the movie, set for an October 2024 release date, but did not confirm what role she will play. Many fans have speculated Gaga will play Joker's notorious sidekick Harley Quinn, but neither Phillips nor the film's producers have confirmed this information.

Margot Robbie, known for playing the live-action version of Harley in the "Suicide Squad" movies and the "Birds of Prey" film, praised Gaga over the possibility she might inherit the role.

"It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters who other actors get to have a go at playing," Robbie said during an interview with MTV in October. "And I think she'll do something incredible with it."