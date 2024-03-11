Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar ratings get bump from 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' films, but numbers aren’t lofty

Estimated 19.5 million people watched 96th Academy Awards Sunday night

Associated Press
Published
close
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Katie Britt's SOTU rebuttal in Oscars speech: 'Adult woman with the brain of a child' Video

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Katie Britt's SOTU rebuttal in Oscars speech: 'Adult woman with the brain of a child'

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel targeted Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., during the Oscars, slamming the rising GOP star for her rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union.

"Barbenheimer" brought a bump not a boom to Oscars ratings.

An estimated 19.5 million people watched Sunday night’s 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC. That’s the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.

But that upward trend comes from an all-time low during the pandemic, and it is up just 4% from last year’s estimated audience of 18.7 million, according to numbers released Monday by ABC.

Margot Robbie, Cilian Murphy

Margot Robbie's "Barbie" and Cillian Murphy's "Oppenheimer" helped bump the 96th Academy Awards viewership. (Getty Images)

The Academy experimented with starting this year’s show an hour earlier, and for the first time in years had many nominations for huge hit movies that viewers had actually seen: "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 

The viewership peaked in the final half hour, when the audience saw Ryan Gosling perform "I’m Just Ken" from "Barbie," saw Cillian Murphy win best actor and Christopher Nolan win best director for "Oppenheimer," and Al Pacino give the film the best picture Oscar in an odd presentation.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A major star, Emma Stone, also won best actress in the final stretch in the the night’s most competitive race over Lily Gladstone, and an estimated 21 million people saw her do it.

Last year’s big Oscar winner, "Everything, Everywhere All at Once," was hardly a slouch at the box office, bringing in $143 million globally. But that’s nothing like the "Barbenheimer" juggernaut, with "Oppenheimer" approaching a billion global dollars and "Barbie" surpassing it.

cillian murphy emma stone and robert downey jr

Cilian Murphy, Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr. won big at the 96th Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

But they didn’t yield the same ballooning numbers for the show that the Academy and ABC might have hoped for.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For many years, the Oscars were often the second most-watched television program of the year, behind the Super Bowl. Until 2018, the Oscar telecast had never slipped below 30 million viewers, according to Nielsen records. The high-water mark was the 55 million people who watched "Titanic" clean up in 1998.

From the 43.7 million who watched in 2014, viewership declined steadily to 26.5 million in 2018, then went back up to 29.6 million in 2019 and 23.6 million in 2020. The bottom fell out with the pandemic-diminished show in 2021, seen by 9.85 million. It began rebounding in 2022 — the year of the "Slap" — with 16.6 million.

Trending