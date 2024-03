Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The 2024 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Sunday night.

Jimmy Kimmel returned as the 96th Academy Awards' host for the fourth time. "Oppenheimer" led the night with the most nominations, netting 13 at the beginning of the night.

Billie Eilish performed her Grammy Award-winning song, "What Was I Made For?" from the Oscar-nominated "Barbie" film.

OSCARS RED CARPET: PHOTOS

Here's the list of 2024 Oscar winners:

Best picture:

Best actor:

Best actress:

Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Best supporting actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best animated feature: "The Boy and the Heron"

International feature film: "The Zone of Interest"

Documentary feature: "20 Days in Mariupol"

Live action short:

Cinematography: "Oppenheimer"

Makeup and hairstyling: "Poor Things"

Costume design: "Poor Things"

Documentary short:

Animated short: "War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Production design: "Poor Things"

Best original song:

Music (original score):

Visual Effects: "Godzilla Minus One"

Film editing: "Oppenheimer"

Original screenplay: "Anatomy of a Fall," Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Adapted screenplay: "American Fiction," Cord Jefferson

Sound: