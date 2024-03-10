Go Back
  Published
    14 Images

    Oscars Red Carpet: PHOTOS

    See the hottest looks from the 96th Academy Awards red carpet in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 10.

  • Eva Longoria 96th Oscars
    Eva Longoria attends the 96th Academy Awards on March, 10 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jamie Lee Curtis on the Oscars red carpet
    Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Academy Awards on March, 10 2024 in Hollywood, California. 
    Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gabrielle Union 96th Oscars
    Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. 
    Photo by Mike Coppola / Getty Images
  • Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen Oscars
    Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore Oscars
    Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hailee Steinfeld Oscars
    Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Academy Awards on March, 10 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish and America Ferrera
    Billie Eilish and America Ferrera attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • America Ferrera Oscars
    America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anya Taylor-Joy Oscars
    Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli Oscars
    Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jodie Foster Oscars
    Jodie Foster attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Emma Stone Oscars
    Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by John Shearer/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Oscars
    Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
    Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
