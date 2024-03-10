Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Oscars Red Carpet: PHOTOS
See the hottest looks from the 96th Academy Awards red carpet in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 10.
- Eva Longoria attends the 96th Academy Awards on March, 10 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 96th Academy Awards on March, 10 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Gabrielle Union-Wade attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Academy Awards on March, 10 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Billie Eilish and America Ferrera attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Andraia Allsop, Wolfgang Van Halen and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Jodie Foster attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
- Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.read more
Oscars Red Carpet: PHOTOS
See the hottest looks from the 96th Academy Awards red carpet in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 10.
Move Forward
- Oscars Red Carpet: PHOTOS