Oscar Pistorius sentenced to five years in prison for girlfriend's killing

A South African judge sentenced former Olympic and Paralymic sprinter Oscar Pistorius to a maximum of five years in prison Tuesday for the culpable homicide of his girlfriend last February.

Judge Thokozile Masipa also gave the athlete once known as "The Blade Runner" a three-year suspended sentence on a firearms charge. She had found Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide, or negligent killing, but had acquitted him of the more serious crime of murder.

Masipa had a range of options for Pistorius' punishment. She could have issued a suspended sentence and a fine, meaning Pistorius would not have gone to jail. She could also have ordered him to go under house arrest or she could have sent him to prison for up to 15 years.

Pistorius' lawyers had argued for a three-year period of correctional supervision, where the runner would have been under house arrest. Prosecutors asked the judge to send him to prison for at least 10 years.

