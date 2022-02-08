Oscar 2022 nominations announced

The 2020 Oscar nominations are in and films like "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" earned top honors in a year that’s seen a partial return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the film industry.

The 94th Academy Awards invited Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to appear virtually from different locations on Tuesday where they announced all 23 categories voted on by the organization’s members. The duo was joined by special guests such as a collection of 11 medical professionals from Michigan, members of the FDNY, Phylicia Rashad as well as WWE superstar Titus O’Neil who each highlighted a different aspect of this year’s theme, "movie lovers unite."

This year, the academy has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018. For better or worse, the Academy Awards will also be without its usual lead-in. The Golden Globes in January were an untelevised non-event after NBC said it wouldn't air them in 2022 while the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press reformed itself after ethics and diversity criticism.

Other changes were more subtle but potentially impactful. For the first time, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences ruled out hard-copy DVD screeners for its members, who instead could watch submissions on the academy's streaming platform.

Below are just some of the nominations for the 2022 Oscars:

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Best adapted screenplay

The Power of the Dog

The Lost Daughter

CODA

Dune

Drive My Car

Best original screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

Best costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best animated short film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiperc

Best live-action short film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Codi Smit-Mcphee - The Power of the Dog

Achievement in film editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tik, Tick…Boom!

Makeup and hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best animated feature film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Music original song

Be Alive - King Richard

Dos Oruguitas - Encanto

Down to Joy - Belfast

No Time to Die - No Time to Die

Somehow You Do - Four Good Days

Best documentary short subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best documentary feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Achievement in visual effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shung-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Achievement in cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best production design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car - Japan

Flee - Denmark

The Hand of God - Italy

Luana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World - Norway

Best Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Jessica Chastain - the Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - the lost daughter

Penelope Cruz- parallel mothers

Nicole Kidman -Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Achievement in directing

Kenneth Braughna - Belfast

Rayuske Hamaguchi - Drive my Car

Paul Thomas NAderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Best picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

The Associated Press contributed to this report.