Oscar 2022 nominations announced
The 94th Academy Award nominees have been officially revealed
The 2020 Oscar nominations are in and films like "The Power of the Dog" and "Dune" earned top honors in a year that’s seen a partial return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the film industry.
The 94th Academy Awards invited Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan to appear virtually from different locations on Tuesday where they announced all 23 categories voted on by the organization’s members. The duo was joined by special guests such as a collection of 11 medical professionals from Michigan, members of the FDNY, Phylicia Rashad as well as WWE superstar Titus O’Neil who each highlighted a different aspect of this year’s theme, "movie lovers unite."
This year, the academy has yet to map out plans for its show, except that it will include a host for the first time since 2018. For better or worse, the Academy Awards will also be without its usual lead-in. The Golden Globes in January were an untelevised non-event after NBC said it wouldn't air them in 2022 while the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press reformed itself after ethics and diversity criticism.
Other changes were more subtle but potentially impactful. For the first time, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences ruled out hard-copy DVD screeners for its members, who instead could watch submissions on the academy's streaming platform.
ACADEMY AWARDS POISED TO MAKE HISTORY DESPITE LOW-RATINGS AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Below are just some of the nominations for the 2022 Oscars:
Performance by an actress in a supporting role
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best adapted screenplay
The Power of the Dog
The Lost Daughter
CODA
Dune
Drive My Car
Best original screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
Best costume design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best animated short film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiperc
Best live-action short film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Performance by an actor in a supporting role
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Codi Smit-Mcphee - The Power of the Dog
Achievement in film editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tik, Tick…Boom!
OSCARS 2021: A BREAKDOWN OF THE NOMINATED MOVIES
Makeup and hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best animated feature film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Music original song
Be Alive - King Richard
Dos Oruguitas - Encanto
Down to Joy - Belfast
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
Somehow You Do - Four Good Days
Best documentary short subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best documentary feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Achievement in visual effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shung-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Achievement in cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best production design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Achievement in Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car - Japan
Flee - Denmark
The Hand of God - Italy
Luana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World - Norway
Best Cinematography
Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Performance by an actor in a leading role
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick… Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Performance by an actress in a leading role
Jessica Chastain - the Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - the lost daughter
Penelope Cruz- parallel mothers
Nicole Kidman -Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Achievement in directing
Kenneth Braughna - Belfast
Rayuske Hamaguchi - Drive my Car
Paul Thomas NAderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Best picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
The Associated Press contributed to this report.