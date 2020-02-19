Orlando Bloom fixes tattoo that misspelled his son's name: 'How do you make a mistake like that?'

All is right again in the life of Orlando Bloom after the actor debuted some fresh ink that awkwardly misspelled his son’s name.

Bloom, 43, took to Instagram last week to share a tattoo that spelled the name of his son, Flynn, in Morse code on his forearm, in addition to the date and time Flynn was born. However, followers commented back that there was a mistake in the design.

On Wednesday, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor shared an updated version of his tribute tattoo, along with a new design for his best buddy, Sidi, Bloom’s dog that has since passed away.

“••-••-••-•---•-• finally dot it right! How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print) 😂,” Bloom captioned the new black-and-white image of the updated design on Instagram. “Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy ❤️ .”

Bloom’s tattoo artist, Balazs Bercsenyi, known for his impressive line work, also acknowledged the mishap on his own social media before vowing to correct it.

“A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :)” the celebrity tattoo artist wrote before doubling back with a second post of Bloom on Tuesday, proudly displaying his updated ink.

“Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code, and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog + conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest + Life is officially back to normal,” Bercsenyi quipped.

Bloom’s son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was born on Jan. 6, 2011, at 9:03, according to the tattoo.