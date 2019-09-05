Orlando Bloom wants kids with Katy Perry: 'We are shooting for that'

Orlando Bloom covered a wide variety of topics during his tell-all interview with Howard Stern.

On Wednesday, the "Carnival Row" actor, 42, sat down with the radio personality and spoke about his relationship with fiancee Katy Perry, how he co-parents with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and what he really thought about those naked paparazzi photos.

Here are the six biggest revelations from the interview:

Going into therapy at a young age

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star learned that his stepfather wasn't his biological father at a young age.

“I’ve done a lot of therapy around this. My mom had me in therapy at 4 around this,” he explained. “Probably helped with my emotional intelligence somehow.”

Having more kids with Perry

The couple is planning on marrying next year after getting engaged on Valentine's Day.

“I love kids. She’s great with kids," he told Stern of Perry, who is 34. "It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. It’s like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it’ll, we’ll have the ride of our life.”

Relationship with Johnny Depp

Bloom was excited about his role in the "Pirates" franchise when Johnny Depp agreed to play Captain Jack Sparrow. “I was like, ‘Listen, I will do this just to be in his presence to see what he does and how he does it,’” Bloom revealed.

But even though they worked closely together, the pair isn't that friendly in real life. “If I see him, we look at each other and it’s like you’ve walked a path with somebody,” Bloom said. “Do I call him and go out for a drink? No. Do we go out for dinners? No.”

Co-parenting with Kerr

Bloom and the model were married between 2010 and 2013 and share a son, Flynn, who was born in 2011. “She’s like family," he said. "We’re gonna be in each other’s life for the rest of each other’s life because we have a child."

He has his dog's skeleton mounted in his home

Yes, Bloom confirmed he has his deceased dog Sidi's skeleton mounted.

“He was a good boy,” Bloom recalled. “He just was a wonderful animal. I rescued him in Morocco in a desert."

The two became inseparable. Sidi died at the age of 12 from liver failure. “I just couldn’t stand the idea that he’s just not gonna be around anymore,” Bloom said, so Sidi is now in his home. “It looks like he’s running outside. When I see it I smile and I think of him, it makes me happy."

Reaction to paparazzi photos of him naked while paddleboarding

“First there’s the photo with the block over it and you make some jokes --‘Well, I hope they got a black box big enough to cover it,’ … And then suddenly you realize that somebody is going to uncover the black box because they’re going to get paid enough money," he said.