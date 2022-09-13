Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

"Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival

"And hopefully, there will be that."

The 68-year-old TV personality’s comments came after Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday and a year after Prince Harry and Markle’s bombshell interview with Winfrey, when the couple opened up about their decision to step back from their royal duties.

Commentators took to Twitter to weigh in and question why "The Color Purple" actress brought up the royal family’s ongoing tensions — again — after Prince Harry and Prince William and their wives reunited to honor the queen.

"Oprah talks about ‘burying the dead’ and says she hopes it will help Prince Harry and Meghan ‘make peace’ with the royals. She’s priceless isn’t she," a Twitter user wrote. "Never scrutinized a word [Harry and Meghan] said … She calls herself a serious talk show host."

Another Twitter user added: "Oprah forgets she started this. Maybe an apology would help with the peacemaking."

"Hey @Oprah if you cared for that family you wouldn't have given them a platform to badmouth the RF family. After your interview the anger between them widened. So stop the BS talk," another post said.

Despite rumors of a continuing royal rift, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to view floral tributes outside Windsor Saturday. The brothers' grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Prince William, who was given the title of Prince of Wales after his father became King Charles III, reportedly extended the invitation to Prince Harry and Markle.

It is unclear if Markle will attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral with Prince Harry Sept. 19.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.