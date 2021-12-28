Oprah Winfrey calls out Gayle King for failing to meet her COVID 'policy' in time for special celebration

Oprah Winfrey called out her BFF Gayle King for missing a special celebration at her home after the CBS host allegedly failed to complete a four-step COVID-19 "policy" she has for guests.

Winfrey revealed on Facebook just two days ahead of the Christmas holiday that she requires her guests to be "vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined" before paying a visit to her sprawling estate in Santa Barbara, California.

The media mogul admitted she's so "serious" about the requirements that her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, has dubbed it "The Policy."

"This was release day for our bubble and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!" Winfrey said of the infant, who is King's grandson.

MICHELLE OBAMA MAY BE AN 'OPRAH IN WAITING,' RAYMOND ARROYO SAYS

https://fb.watch/aaPwWKxCZ2/

"We missed his grandma Gayle King but she'll join us once she completes the policy! Thank you to Bon Fortune Style and Ana's Balloon Creations for helping bring the fun to Baby Luca’s first time at my house. Have a happy and safe holiday, everyone," the 67-year-old added.

It's unclear what step King, 67, failed to meet by December 23, but the friends were reunited one day later, a second video on her account shows.

Winfrey was elated to meet the three-month-old, who received a warm welcome as family members gathered outside and sang the "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King." Winfrey's home was decked out with blue, white and gold balloons and banners that read "Welcome Baby Luca."

"I know you've been waiting," Winfrey told Luca via People. "You've been waiting to see me. I've been waiting to see you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

King revealed in September that her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, and Virgil Miller welcomed a baby boy. The couple got married in 2020 at Winfrey's home.

"I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, 'You know, you have to support his neck.' Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!" the broadcast journalist said on "CBS This Morning."

Although King was one day late, Winfrey made sure to go all out for their Christmas reunion, revealing that she had a chef create the CBS host's favorite dessert, monkey bread.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a thing of beauty. I love, love, love monkey bread. Thank you," King, donning Christmas pajamas, said.