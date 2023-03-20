Olivia Wilde sizzles in teeny bikini amid nanny legal drama with ex Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde is enjoying some vacation time amid her personal drama.

The director and actress shared video and a photo on her Instagram stories of her and a friend frolicking in the sand at the beach.

Wilde sported a skimpy black bikini as she goofed around with pal Molly Howard.

She also shared a shot of the two laying in the sand, with Howard wearing a "Members Only" hat.

The 39-year-old star enjoyed her vacation after the split from Harry Styles, who starred in her second directorial effort "Don’t Worry Darling."

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2021 and dated until November of last year.

Her beach trip is just the most recent outing where Wilde showed off her fit figure.

She also left little to the imagination when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party. The actress turned heads in a white, one-sleeved jumpsuit which was cut across her top-half to reveal a black leather bra.

Wilde’s spring break comes amid legal troubles with the former nanny to her two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy 6, with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis.

Ericka Genaro filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 14, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The nanny argued that working in the household during the beginning of the couple's split led to "unbearable" anxiety.

In 2020, Sudeikis and Wilde separated after being engaged for seven years.

Genaro worked for them between 2018 and 2021. Following the couple's break-up, Genaro claims she began suffering from anxiety and depression after Wilde "abruptly" left the home and Sudeikis began "leaning" on her for emotional support.

Their former nanny also alleged her role as the kids' caretaker "increased exponentially" as she was expected to take on duties typically done by Wilde now that the actress was not living in the home.

Genaro said she attempted to observe three days of "radio silence" from the couple as suggested by a therapist and osteopath for pain from her stress and anxiety.

After learning of the "radio silence" recommendation, Sudeikis requested to speak with Genaro, and when she told him she could not, he "terminated her on the spot," according to court documents.

Genaro is suing for "loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits" along with "prejudgment interest on lost wages and benefits."

