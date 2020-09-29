Celebrities react to first presidential debate of 2020

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went to the mat for the first time as opponents in the upcoming presidential election.

The debate is being moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and has so far covered coronavirus, the Supreme Court and the economy.

Biden, 77, has participated in a handful of debates already this year while he was working to secure the Democratic nomination, previously facing off against now-Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who is set to take on Mike Pence in a coming debate next month.

Trump, 74, of course, faced off against Hillary Clinton a number of times for the previous election.

As is often the case during and after major political events, stars took to social media to share their thoughts on the evening's events.

Alyssa Milano was among the earliest to address the debate.

"This debate is about good vs. evil," she said.

The "Charmed" alum later wrote: "Trump needs to answer for his lies and failures."

"Avengers: Endgame" star Mark Ruffalo slammed Trump over his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett.

"President Trump is right now trying to use the Supreme Court to strip Healthcare away from millions of Americans and has said he will use the Supreme Court to win the election," he tweeted. "Remember Justice Ginsburg's dying wishes were to appoint a justice after the election."

Ruffalo later added: "It would be great of come back to ANYTHING APPROACHING NORMAL! Donald has put this country on it's head, his leadership is Chaos. We can watch this debate and see how little he knows about working with anyone. That is why he let Covid kill 200K people. No Plan! #Debates2020."

Jim Gaffigan tweeted: "My children behave more civilly when I take their screens away than Trump tonight #Debates2020 #debates."

"This debate comes at a solemn moment," said actress Patricia Arquette. "Over 200,000 Americans have died of Covid with no end in sight. Trump is not the man to lead the country in this emergency."

"The debate confirms we have indeed entered the Apocalypse ... of the ego," Alyson Stoner said.

Jon Cryer wrote, "This debate is pointless."

"Watching the debate and doubling down my conviction to get him the f--k OUT. 45 is such a f--king joke #trumppenceoutnow #fdt," Jodie Sweetin said.

"Biden just told the liar to shut up. This is getting good," said Joy Behar.

Alec Baldwin tweeted: "Trump is smart. And I’m the deadliest running back in the NFL."

Bette Midler wrote, "Joe Biden is a gentleman. Too bad, when dealing with a cornered rat."