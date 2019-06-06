Actress Olivia Munn describes toxic past relationship with man that made her turn down work

Actress Olivia Munn opened up about a toxic past relationship that saw her turn down work in order to keep things afloat.

The 38-year-old star didn’t mention the person she was dating at the time by name. However, she publicly dated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers from 2014 until 2017. It’s not clear if he’s the man she’s referencing, but she explained on the first episode of the podcast “Naked with Catt Sadler” that she’s living her happy ending after a previous relationship slowly deteriorated.

OLIVIA MUNN STUNS FOLLOWERS WITH REVEALING SERIES OF SELFIES

“We had been in calm waters for a long time, it’s always calm waters. And then all of a sudden the boat capsized,” Munn said. “I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like this, where you’re just walking on eggshells and you’re just happy anytime…you can breathe a little bit, even though you don’t realize that you have a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You’re taking in little sips of air.”

The star admitted that her emotional state was so bad during the relationship that she was even comfortable with him asking her to turn down work in order to keep the unnamed man happy.

OLIVIA MUNN SLAMS FASHION BLOGGERS FOR ‘UGLY BEHAVIORS’ FOLLOWING NEGATIVE REVIEWS

“I had an opportunity to go on Broadway and I turned that down. I had an opportunity to go to Australia to film. And he said, ‘No, don’t do it.’ And I was [like], ‘OK,'” Munn added. “That was easy for me to do. That was so easy for me to say, ‘No.’ It felt good and bad to put myself second and put somebody else first.”

Although the couple has been broken up for a while, Munn weighed in on a feud between Rodgers and his brother, “Bachelorette” star Jordan, after the latter accused the former of not checking on their parents during the California wildfires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I do believe that family and fame and success can be really complicated if their dreams are connected to your success," she said on "Radio Andy" in May. "… And Aaron is one of the best — if not the best — quarterback to ever play the game, so their work has a direct connection to what he does and that's ... at the end of the day there is a lot of complications ... I don't think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it's not OK when you try to stand on someone's shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him."