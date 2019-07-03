Olivia Munn calls out Ben and Casey Affleck for resuming 'their place in line' after sexual misconduct allegations

Olivia Munn took a moment during an interview to shed more light on the #MeToo movement.

While appearing on BuzzFeed News’ “AM2DM” morning show on Thursday to promote her new show, "The Rook," the 37-year-old actress spoke up about some A-listers in Hollywood, specifically men who have been accused of sexual misconduct and aren't facing consequences to their alleged actions.

“When most people mess up, we have to go to the back of the line and earn our way back up,” Munn explained. “But then, there are these certain men who, when they mess up they kind of go, ‘Oops, sorry, my bad,’ and then just resume their place in line.”

She specifically mentioned brothers and Oscar-winners, Ben and Casey Affleck.

"There are going to be people that are hoping they can just push past it and people can just forget. We have stuff with the Afflecks, both of them. They just keep going and hoping that no one is going to find out," Munn said.

The actress also called out director Quentin Tarantino. "We have Tarantino who admitted to abusive behavior on set and also knowing what Harvey Weinstein was doing," she added.

Munn said that not everyone deserves a second chance so quickly. “The thing is that, not that they’re not incredibly talented in their own right, but when you are given the opportunity to have any kind of power and you abuse that power, I believe you immediately lose all positioning and that you don’t get to have that power anymore,” she said.

Tarantino told The New York Times in 2017 that he was somewhat aware of what Weinstein was doing behind closed doors even though the producer still denies the numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations made against him.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director said. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard.”

In 2017, Ben was called out for allegedly groping former "One Tree Hill" actor Hilarie Burton when she was a host on TRL in the early 2000s. Rose McGowan, a Weinstein accuser, also alleged that Ben knew about Weinstein's predatory behavior.

"I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize," Ben wrote on Twitter in October 2017.

Meanwhile, Casey settled two lawsuits in 2010 with women who accused him of harassing them on a movie set.

Munn has been a vocal advocate in the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. In 2017, she and five other women said they were sexually harassed by director Brett Ratner. Ratner has denied the allegations.

In 2018, she called for a scene to be cut in her movie, "The Predator," after she discovered one of the actors she shared a scene with was a sex offender.

“Redemption is possible, but you’ve got to earn it just like everybody else,” she added.