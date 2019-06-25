Olivia Munn broke out in a stress rash after speaking out about sexual assault in Hollywood

Olivia Munn's body was trying to tell her something.

The actress, 38, revealed that after a stressful two years working in Hollywood, she broke out in a rash that covered her body and doctors couldn't figure out what was causing it.

This health crisis also came amid a very turbulent time in pop culture: the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

OLIVIA MUNN SLAMS LORI LOUGHLIN, FELICITY HUFFMAN OVER COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL: IT 'WASN'T FOR LOVE'

Munn was a part of the sexual harassment and assault accusations brought against director-producer Brett Ratner in 2017 and then in 2018, she spoke out against sharing scenes with a registered sex offender in her movie "The Predator."

Munn believes the rash and her allegations are linked. At first, she had lupus and then learned it was because of the extreme amounts of stress she was dealing with.

The "X-Men" star told Women's Health magazine for its July/August issue, which she graces the cover of: “One of the things that stresses me out more than anything, is how do we do right by [the people who spoke out in the Time's Up movement]?"

ACTRESS OLIVIA MUNN DESCRIBES TOXIC PAST RELATIONSHIP WITH MAN THAT MADE HER TURN DOWN WORK

“It’s infuriating. We can’t tell stories about people and then not care about them. You can pretend to be a real-life hero in movies and TV shows and on Instagram, but the real advocates are the ones who stand beside the people who make a difference in the world," she added.

Munn's rash has since subsided after trying different remedies such as ancient Chinese healing techniques and infrared-heated crystal mats. She also attempted to practice mediation but finds it "hard" to get into the right head space.

OLIVIA MUNN STUNS FOLLOWERS WITH REVEALING SERIES OF SELFIES

"The tough thing for me about meditating is thinking, Am I doing it right? Did I do this for nothing? Do I have to start all over? My brain begins to spin," she explained.

Munn also relied on martial arts. She started taekwondo as a child and picked it up again in 2015 while training for a movie.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“When you do martial arts, it makes you feel like you’re physically capable of anything,” she insisted. “And the great side effect is that when you’re in your best shape, you actually will look your best too.”