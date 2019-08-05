Olivia Jade spotted kissing ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy following post-college admissions scandal split

Olivia Jade Giannulli and ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy appear to be back on following a split amid the college admissions scandal.

The YouTube star, 19, and musician Guthy, 23, got affectionate in a photo Guthy posted to Instagram over the weekend.

In the snap, Guthy smooches Giannulli on the cheek as she holds her cellphone in front of a mirror.

LORI LOUGHLIN REPORTEDLY TERRIFIED DAUGHTERS MAY HAVE TO TESTIFY IN COURT

COULD OLIVIA JADE BE IMPLICATED IN LORI LOUGHLIN AND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI'S ALLEGED COLLEGE SCAM?

Guthy captioned the sweet photo, "Lil monkey I love you."

The pair were believed to have split in May following the arrests of Giannulli's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in March. However, the young lovers were spotted together in June.

MOSSIMO GIANNULLI LIED TO PARENTS ABOUT USC ENROLLMENT, TOOK THEIR TUITION CASH

Loughlin and clothing designer Mossimo were accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get the Olivia Jade and 21-year-old sister Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl being a coxswain in high school. They pleaded not guilty to all charges and were hit with additional counts of conspiracy and money laundering; if convicted, they each face up to 40 years behind bars.

OLIVIA JADE PARTIES WITH YOUTUBERS AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Olivia Jade and Isabella's statuses at the college were put on hold amid an internal investigation into the admissions scam. A recent report claimed Olivia Jade wanted to go back to USC, despite initially not wanting to go to college at all.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The beauty vlogger lost endorsement deals after her parents' arrests and was reported to have moved out of her family's Bel Air, Calif., mansion. She broke her long social media silence to wish her former "Fuller House" star mom a happy birthday last month.