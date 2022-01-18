Olivia Culpo taunts American Airlines with Delta flight in another similar ‘risqué’ outfit

Olivia Culpo was determined to keep her personal style.

On Monday, the former Miss Universe touched down at LAX in Los Angeles after a near-week-long trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her sister Aurora and boyfriend Christian McCaffrey.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was spotted wearing a similar outfit to the one she wore heading to her destination, which American Airlines reportedly deemed to be inappropriate. This time, the 29-year-old rocked high-waisted lime green leggings with a matching sporty bralette that showed off her sculpted figure.

It’s noted that for Culpo’s return, she took a Delta flight.

OLIVIA CULPO SIZZLES IN RED HOT BIKINI DURING MEXICO VACATION

Previously, Culpo almost missed her flight to paradise after American Airlines took issue with her outfit. According to Culpo’s sibling, she was boarding her flight to Cabo when she was told to "put a blouse on."

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said in an Instagram Story while showing off Culpo's attire, which consisted of black biker shorts, a comfy black bralette and a black cover-up.

"She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No. They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on otherwise she can't get on the plane," Aurora continued. "Tell me that is not so f---ed up. American Airlines, I love you so much, please get me to Cabo."

Culpo shared her sister's video, writing, "Oh no I'm confused lol. Is this inappropriate/offensive? Leave it to aurora to cause a scene. Hide me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a follow-up video taken from the airport, Aurora showed off another passenger who was wearing a similar athleisure outfit to Culpo's. "That's weird," the passenger said about the fuss over the model's look.

The model ended up wearing McCaffrey's sweatshirt. Aurora later shared a photo of McCaffrey struggling to stay warm on the plane in just a T-shirt. She captioned her Instagram Story, "When you freeze bc ur lady dress inappropriate AF. Exactly how Jack from the Titanic died."

Aurora trolled the airlines when she shared a screenshot from a website consisting of similar clothing Olivia was wearing. "Get kicked off @americanair starter kit," she joked.

After the three landed in Mexico, Culpo assured her followers that she was "dressed back in my risque athleisure outfit and gave Christian back his clothes lol."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to American Airlines for comment.

Culpo addressed the fiasco in a jaw-dropping photo of herself during the short getaway. She captioned the sizzling snap: "Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight."

Culpo and McCaffrey, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, marked their second anniversary last July, with Culpo writing on Instagram, "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.