Olivia Culpo shows off body in skintight jumpsuit at 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' open casting call

Olivia Culpo wasn’t shy to show off her body in a skintight jumpsuit this week.

The former Miss Universe attended the “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” open casting call in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday, where she donned a black and white jumpsuit made by luxury fashion brand Chanel, per the Daily Mail. Culpo, 27, paired the look with a round Chanel crossbody bag, gold hoops, and metallic heels to match.

OLIVIA CULPO RECALLS POSING TOPLESS WITH A SNAKE FOR SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT: ‘I’M HERE TO TELL THE TALE’

The model later took to Instagram with a video that showed her presenting one lucky model at the event with a “golden ticket” — moving her to the front of the line.

Later, the brunette bombshell stunned in a sheer mini-dress at the Swim Week Kick-Off Party hosted by W South Beach x Sports Illustrated in Miami, according to the Daily Mail.

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL ANNE DE PAULA ISN'T RULING OUT THE IDEA OF BECOMING A DOCTOR

Earlier this week, Culpo made headlines when she got candid in a lengthy and vulnerable post about her personal struggles with depression. She took to Instagram Thursday and poured her heart out over a series of two photos. The first being a recent snap of herself and the second from a time she claims she was in a low place in her life.

“Looking at the difference between these two photos today, and thought it was important to share something with all of you,” Culpo began her post. “2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn’t sleep, and couldn’t eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great.”

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.