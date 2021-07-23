Obama, Springsteen publishing book about their ‘Renegades’ podcast

Months after starting their popular "Renegades: Born in the USA" podcast, former President Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen are publishing a book based on conversations they’ve had on the show.

The book, which features the 44th president and the rocker known as "The Boss" discussing fame, cars and politics, among other topics, will be released on Oct. 26, Penguin Random House and Obama's Higher Ground company announced Thursday.

The hardback will retail for $50.

"Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility," Obama said in a statement about the book. "About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America."

Obama gave Springsteen the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. Then-Vice President Joe Biden also received the medal from Obama on their way out of the White House in 2017.

"This is a time for serious consideration of who we want to be and what kind of country we will leave our children," Springsteen, a Democratic donor who performed at the Democratic National Convention last year, wrote in the book’s introduction. "Will we let slip through our hands the best of us or will we turn united to face the fire? Within this book you won’t find the answers to those questions, but you will find a couple of seekers doing their best to get us to ask better questions."

The two longtime friends started their podcast in February.

"During these intimate conversations, they share exclusive stories and ruminations about life, music, and their enduring love of America, with all its challenges and contradictions," Penguin said of the Spotify podcast on its website.

Obama said their conversations "represent our ongoing effort to figure out how it is that we got here, and how we can tell a more unifying story that starts to close the gap between America’s ideals and its reality."

The book will also feature photos from Obama and Springsteen’s private collections and never-before-seen archival material, Penguin said in a release.